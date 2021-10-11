Bamco Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $364,705,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $121,245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $52,686,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $47,316,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $10,510,000.

MNDY opened at $339.60 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $425.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

