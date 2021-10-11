Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $390.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.45 and its 200 day moving average is $285.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.