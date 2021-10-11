Bamco Inc. NY Invests $1.47 Million in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.47% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,282,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,023,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IACC opened at $9.75 on Monday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

