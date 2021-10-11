Bamco Inc. NY Has $14.09 Million Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $7.06 on Monday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.