Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after acquiring an additional 365,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.