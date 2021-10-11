Bamco Inc. NY Buys Shares of 124,923 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 124,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

