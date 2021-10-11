Bamco Inc. NY Buys 77,268 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 235,198 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $16.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

