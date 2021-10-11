Bamco Inc. NY Buys 3,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

