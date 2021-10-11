Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 396 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day moving average is $239.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

