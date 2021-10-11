Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.88.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

