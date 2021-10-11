Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.