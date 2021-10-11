Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.75 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $316.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

