Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

