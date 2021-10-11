Bailard Inc. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.