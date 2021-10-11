Bailard Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

