Bailard Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

