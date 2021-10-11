Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

