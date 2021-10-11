Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.