Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,400 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,500. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.