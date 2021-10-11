B. Riley Raises Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $31.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.