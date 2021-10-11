AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.