Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,653 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

