Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $451.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

