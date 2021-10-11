Axe Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $187,942.78 and approximately $34.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00552158 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.