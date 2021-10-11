Axa S.A. Sells 29,372 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.89 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

