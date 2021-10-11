Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of First Solar worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,021. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.