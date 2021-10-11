Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.84 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.