Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $863.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 75.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 58.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

