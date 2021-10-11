Avenir Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $402.11. 302,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.