Avenir Corp Acquires Shares of 49,614 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. Novavax accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.07% of Novavax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $201,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.79. 68,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,696. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,908.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

