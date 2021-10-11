Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 6,875 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $581.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.