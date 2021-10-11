Autonio (NIOX) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $450,956.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00128529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,687.83 or 1.00476490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.90 or 0.06148804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

