AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,733.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,623 shares of company stock worth $99,878,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

