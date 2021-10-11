AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. 956,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,359,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

