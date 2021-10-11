AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE:T traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.50. 329,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,359,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.