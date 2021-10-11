Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.19. 26,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $13,221,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.