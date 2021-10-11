Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.19. 26,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.82.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $13,221,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.