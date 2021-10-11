AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 105 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 98.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,778.85 ($114.70).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,825 ($115.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,500.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,155.64. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The company has a market capitalization of £136.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

