Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Bought by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for approximately 7.3% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned 1.10% of Aspen Aerogels worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. 1,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,370. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

