ASOS’s (ASOMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

