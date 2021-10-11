ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of ASML worth $733,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

