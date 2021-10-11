ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.