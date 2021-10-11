Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce ($2.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($8.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $170.30. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,781. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

