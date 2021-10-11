Aritzia (ATZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$43.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$701,044.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.83.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.