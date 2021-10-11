Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.43. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.83.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

