Arianee Reaches Market Cap of $32.09 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $32.09 million and $14,124.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00060838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00123775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,337.87 or 0.99909361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.06 or 0.06145789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

