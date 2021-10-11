ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $87.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.92.
ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
