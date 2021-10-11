AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. The firm has a market cap of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.