Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.95 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.