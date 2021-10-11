Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $144.57. 1,050,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

