APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Truist increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

APA opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

